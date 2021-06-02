Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total transaction of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total transaction of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $151.59 on Wednesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.57. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

