Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Moxley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $216,875.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $171,920.00.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $88.65 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.59 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 184.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

