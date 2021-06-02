Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Purchases 39,900 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 39,900 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $194,313.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler purchased 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48.

Shares of NASDAQ UONE opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $421.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban One by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Urban One by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

