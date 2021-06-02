Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann Sells 4,600 Shares

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 4,600 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.

Paul Edmund Franzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Paul Edmund Franzmann sold 400 shares of Pollard Banknote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

TSE PBL opened at C$59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.41. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 52-week low of C$14.93 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$103.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$111.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.6199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

PBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.