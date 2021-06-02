Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $328,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.34.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRK. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 596.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,561 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ontrak in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ontrak by 199.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ontrak by 205.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OTRK shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

