The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

ARE opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.62 and a fifty-two week high of $181.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

