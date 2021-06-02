$460.73 Million in Sales Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will post sales of $460.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.97.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

