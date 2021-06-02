Enova International (ENVA) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enova International to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Enova International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enova International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Personal credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Enova International has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enova International’s peers have a beta of 1.38, meaning that their average stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enova International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enova International 45.70% 39.35% 15.70% Enova International Competitors 15.91% 26.68% 2.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enova International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enova International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Enova International Competitors 191 840 1060 62 2.46

Enova International currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.59%. As a group, “Personal credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 22.94%. Given Enova International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enova International is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enova International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enova International $1.08 billion $377.84 million 5.74 Enova International Competitors $2.41 billion $325.50 million 17.21

Enova International’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enova International. Enova International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enova International beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc., a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan. It also provides Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service designed to automate or augment customer decisions, which include credit risk, fraud risk, identity verification, customer profitability, payments, and collection. The company markets its financing products under the CashNetUSA, NetCredit, OnDeck, Headway Capital, The Business Backer, and Simplic names. Enova International, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

