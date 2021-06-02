71,672 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 71,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of CRK opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.47.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

