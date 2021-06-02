IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,930 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,930 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,133.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,310.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 3,843 shares of company stock worth $62,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $859.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.