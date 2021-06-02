IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,139,000 after acquiring an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In other UMB Financial news, CAO David Carl Odgers sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $64,954.89. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,891.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $53,299.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $18,091,439.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,558 shares of company stock worth $1,389,219 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMBF stock opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.79 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.85.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

