Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 356 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

