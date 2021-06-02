Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $66,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 155,525 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 224,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DSM opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

