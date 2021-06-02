The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $58.02 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

