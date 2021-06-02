Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $120.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

