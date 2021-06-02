Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

