The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in DaVita by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DaVita by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVA opened at $119.86 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $241,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

