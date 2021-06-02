Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 36.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.63. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 1,526 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $98,411.74. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 5,164 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $333,026.36. Insiders sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $611,107 in the last 90 days. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

