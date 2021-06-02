Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Sprout Social worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social stock opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346 in the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

