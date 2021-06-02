Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

