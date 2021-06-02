Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,067 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.