Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,453 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Passage Bio were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PASG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after acquiring an additional 700,431 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.32.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

