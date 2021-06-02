Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Lowered by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IRM opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,158 shares of company stock worth $5,754,601 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

