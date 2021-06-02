Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Rises By 38.8%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the April 29th total of 70,100 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.12. Chemung Financial has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.94%.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811 over the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

