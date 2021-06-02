Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Short Interest Up 23.5% in May

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the April 29th total of 240,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $486.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $114,340.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,716 shares of company stock worth $599,616 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

