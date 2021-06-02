Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Up 28.8% in May

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the April 29th total of 415,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.69.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

