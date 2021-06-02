Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.05 and last traded at $48.05. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

