Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Claude Mongeau Acquires 78,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61. The firm has a market cap of C$21.63 billion and a PE ratio of -39.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$4.15 and a one year high of C$10.80.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.0281326 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

