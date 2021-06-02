Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden Sells 6,500 Shares

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 6,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $454,025.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 118,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,818,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

