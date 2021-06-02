Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,115 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Gap were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gap by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The Gap’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

