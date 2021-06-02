Clover Wolf Capital – Limited Sells 144,678 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 144,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $532,415.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354,825 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clover Wolf Capital – Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 115,007 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $427,826.04.

On Monday, May 24th, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 79,300 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $303,719.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Clover Wolf Capital – Limited sold 69,838 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $277,955.24.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 389.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

PSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

