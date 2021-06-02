Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.45 Million Position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of VEREIT worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 531,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

VER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

