Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,955 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94.

