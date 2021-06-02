Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after buying an additional 1,103,472 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $238,000. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

