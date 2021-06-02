Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,795 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GoPro were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,698,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 982,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.16. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,209,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $316,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 531,955 shares of company stock worth $5,907,264 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

