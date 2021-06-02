Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,099 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Unum Group worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 140,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $374,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:UNM opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

