Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,590,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 25,078 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,761 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $25,675.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,245.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $121,870.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,262.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $238,537. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.