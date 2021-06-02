Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,887 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,108. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

CSTL stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

