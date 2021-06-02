Arizona State Retirement System Invests $232,000 in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,377,000 after buying an additional 95,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Shares of MX stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 70.89% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

