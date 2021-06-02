EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of EPR Properties worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America raised EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

EPR opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.66. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

