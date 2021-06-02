Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 908 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 498,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $245,055.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,109 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

