Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $24,813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,449 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $12,793,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

GES stock opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 2.24. Guess’, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Guess”s payout ratio is currently -642.86%.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,001 over the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

