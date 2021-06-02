Arizona State Retirement System Invests $276,000 in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.57. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

