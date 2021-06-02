Arizona State Retirement System Takes $249,000 Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,101,000 after purchasing an additional 159,755 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 123,470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. Research analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

