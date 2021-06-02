Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $659.68 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report sales of $659.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $806.58 million and the lowest is $532.80 million. First Solar reported sales of $642.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Shares of FSLR opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $2,302,503. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

