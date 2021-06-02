Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Trading Up 2.6%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) was up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 14,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 6,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.51.

About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

