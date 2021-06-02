Analysts Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report sales of $10.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.59 billion and the lowest is $10.46 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $46.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $48.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.66 billion to $49.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.45. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.