Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Position Raised by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Evogene worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Evogene by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.