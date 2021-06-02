Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 11,759 iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEZ. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

