Sigma Planning Corp Sells 12,937 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,937 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 643,840 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

NYSE:CDE opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.